Louise B. McCollum
Turnersville - Louise B. McCollum, (nee Baum) of Turnersville, New Jersey, passed away on January 21, 2019. She was aged 92 years.
Louise was a faithful member and worshiped at both the Haddonfield Presbyterian and Grenloch Presbyterian Church> she was a 20 year member of the Haddon Heights Board of Education and served as President for 16 of those years. Louise served on several School Board Committees including the Board of Directors for the N.J School Board Association; Executive Committe for the Camden County School Board Association and the Governors Alliance for Arts Committee. Additionally, Louise served as a drug abuse counselor and Hotline counselor for
the Crisis Center of Camden County.
Louise is the beloved wife of the late Daniel McCollum; loving mother of Daniel J. (Jeannine) McCOllum, Debbie (Edward) Pollitt, Leslie (Rick) McCollum< Jeffrey W. McCollum & Peter McCollum; cherished grandmother of Kristina, Daniel, Edward, Michael, Hailey and the late Jennifer; great grandmother of Joey, Danielle, Cody, Damien & Kailee and great great grandmother of Meadow & Benjamin
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on March 23, 2019 9:00 to 11:00 AM in the Grenloch Presbyterian Church, 500 Eastview Avenue, Grenloch, NJ where her Memorial Ceremony will follow at 11:00 AM. Ennichement will follow in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Tuckahoe Road, WIlliamstown, NJ In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grenloch Presbyterian Church, 500 Eastview Avenue, Grenloch, NJ 08032. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Washington Twp. & Woodbury
