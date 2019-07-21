|
|
Louise F. Wolf
Magnolia - On July 19, 2019, Louise (nee Ellis), age 81. Beloved wife of the late John E. Wolf. Loving mother of the late John Jr. (Margaret), Michael (Peg), and Paul (Cheryl), all of Magnolia. Also survived by 10 grandchildren Michael Jr., Matthew (Alison), Marc, Paul Jr., Tyler, Sean (Amy), Denny (Dee), Erin (Kevin), Gerry and Shannon; 4 great-grandchildren Christian, Jordan, Shaelyn, and Quinn; 2 sisters Myrtle (Butch) Bender of Gloucester Twp. and Susan (Tom) Murphy of Logan Twp.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Louise worked for Barry-Callebaut in Pennsauken. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 10:30-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin Thursday morning at 11 am. Interment: St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Magnolia Fire Company, 116 W. Evesham Ave., Magnolia NJ 08049 and/or Lighthouse Hospice 1040 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 21, 2019