Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise F. Wolf


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise F. Wolf Obituary
Louise F. Wolf

Magnolia - On July 19, 2019, Louise (nee Ellis), age 81. Beloved wife of the late John E. Wolf. Loving mother of the late John Jr. (Margaret), Michael (Peg), and Paul (Cheryl), all of Magnolia. Also survived by 10 grandchildren Michael Jr., Matthew (Alison), Marc, Paul Jr., Tyler, Sean (Amy), Denny (Dee), Erin (Kevin), Gerry and Shannon; 4 great-grandchildren Christian, Jordan, Shaelyn, and Quinn; 2 sisters Myrtle (Butch) Bender of Gloucester Twp. and Susan (Tom) Murphy of Logan Twp.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Louise worked for Barry-Callebaut in Pennsauken. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 10:30-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin Thursday morning at 11 am. Interment: St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Magnolia Fire Company, 116 W. Evesham Ave., Magnolia NJ 08049 and/or Lighthouse Hospice 1040 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now