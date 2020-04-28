|
Louise G. Williams
Louise G. Williams (nee Gibbs) of Mt. Laurel passed away on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. She was 91 years old. She was born in Camden, and resided in Maple Shade for 70 years before moving to Mt. Laurel in 2001. Louise was formerly employed as a paralegal for Friedman, Bafundo and Porter in Cherry Hill. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Maple Shade, where she taught Sunday School. Louise was a Girl Scout Leader and an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and season ticket holder. To her children, she was the smartest person they knew and were so proud of her accomplishments. Her greatest love was her family and they will miss her dearly.
Beloved wife of the late Carl Williams who passed away in 2013, loving mother of Sharon and her husband Ted, and Kevin Williams and his wife Bonni, Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Kevin), Nicole (Richard), Chelsea (David), and Abigail (Michael), proud great grandmother and "The Great Louise" of Madeline and Millicent survived by several nieces and nephews, her two cousins Cassie Chester and Bill Fisher, and so very many good friends including dear friend Donna Davis and the late Rose Greatrex. Memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Ste 100, Arlington, Va. 22203
Private graveside service and interment will be held in Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020