Louise M. Bell
Mantua - Louise M. Bell (nee DeSorte), known to many who knew and loved her as "Non" or "Nonna" passed away on October 31, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bell. Devoted mother of Timothy Bell and his wife Dawn of Mantua, NJ. Loving grandmother of Rob Bell and Katie Bell. Dear sister of Jo-Ann Belair (Jim) and the late Umberto "Lou" DeSorte and his late wife Mary. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Louise was born and raised in Atco NJ before moving to Clarks Summit PA, Marlton Lakes NJ, and Mount Laurel NJ. A 1947 graduate of Lower Camden County Regional High School, Louise was a 2-sport (basketball & field hockey), 4-year varsity player inducted into the district's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992. She worked as a secretary for many years, with her longest tenure at West Jersey Hospital (now Virtua) in Marlton as executive secretary to the Director of Nursing. She was a devoted member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Marlton since the early 1970's. Louise's true passion was her family and friends and she was happiest when spending time with them regardless of the occasion. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend who always found time for a phone call, birthday card, visit, or conversation that made you feel special.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening. November 6th, 6:30pm to 8:30pm and again on Saturday morning from 8:15am to 9:15am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. A Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00am at St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Donations in Louise's name can be made to Moorestown Hospice/VNA, https://www.moorestownvna.org/donate
. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com