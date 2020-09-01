1/
Louise M. Larson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise M. Larson

National Park - Louise M. Larson (nee Marrone), on August 30, 2020, of National Park, formerly of Audubon, NJ and White Bear Lake, MN. Age 66. Beloved wife of Jeffrey. Devoted stepmother of LaDonna Conway, Jeffrey Larson, Jr. and Elizabeth Larson. Loving sister of Robert Marrone (Trisha). Dear grandmother of seven and great grandmother of two. Aunt of Robert Marrone, Jr. (Sage), Daniel, Christopher and Alex Marrone and great aunt of Luna and Isabella. Niece of Dennis and Sandy Marrone and cousin of Brady Marrone (Lori). Daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Marrone. There will be a viewing from 2 to 3pm Friday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 3pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved