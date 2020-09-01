Louise M. Larson
National Park - Louise M. Larson (nee Marrone), on August 30, 2020, of National Park, formerly of Audubon, NJ and White Bear Lake, MN. Age 66. Beloved wife of Jeffrey. Devoted stepmother of LaDonna Conway, Jeffrey Larson, Jr. and Elizabeth Larson. Loving sister of Robert Marrone (Trisha). Dear grandmother of seven and great grandmother of two. Aunt of Robert Marrone, Jr. (Sage), Daniel, Christopher and Alex Marrone and great aunt of Luna and Isabella. Niece of Dennis and Sandy Marrone and cousin of Brady Marrone (Lori). Daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Marrone. There will be a viewing from 2 to 3pm Friday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 3pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.