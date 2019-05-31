Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
Louise "Zitzi" Nacci


1925 - 2019
Louise "Zitzi" Nacci Obituary
Louise "Zitzi" Nacci

Bellmawr, NJ - (nee Mattia) On May 27, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Nacci. Dear aunt of Linda Mattia Potts, Lisa Mattia Greenetz and Louis Mattia.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to 10:00am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00am. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Arrangements by BOCCO FUNERAL HOME Cherry Hill, NJ. To share condolences please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019
