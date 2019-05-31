|
|
Louise "Zitzi" Nacci
Bellmawr, NJ - (nee Mattia) On May 27, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Nacci. Dear aunt of Linda Mattia Potts, Lisa Mattia Greenetz and Louis Mattia.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to 10:00am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00am. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Arrangements by BOCCO FUNERAL HOME Cherry Hill, NJ. To share condolences please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019