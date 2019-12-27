|
|
Louise Phillips
Moorestown, NJ - Louise Boudrot Phillips, 94, of Moorestown, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. She was born to the late William and Louise Boudrot on June 18, 1925, in Boston, Massachusetts. Louise graduated from Girls Latin School in Boston and received a BA from Colby College in Waterville Maine, where she met her late husband, Wendell (Bud) Francis Phillips after he returned from serving in World War II. Soon after marriage, Louise and Wendell moved to Canajoharie, NY where they started a family: Esther Clark and her husband Gene of Moorestown; William Phillips and his wife Kathleen of Medford; Robert Phillips and his wife Lorraine of Moorestown; Kathryn Saunders and her husband Patrick of Miami FL, Patricia Phillips of Agra India; and Gregory Phillips and his wife Eileen of Landenberg, PA. Louise is also survived by her twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Louise enjoyed volunteering for several organizations, including Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and most notably as a CCD teacher at Our Lady of Good Counsel parish. One of Louise's favorite pastimes was playing golf and enjoying friends at the Moorestown Field Club.
In her later years, Louise moved to the Evergreens where she reconnected with old friends from Moorestown and developed new friendships. She most enjoyed participating in activities and performed in several shows put on by the Evergreens' Theater group. Louise exhibited a strong sense of community, was a lover of history, and always had a positive attitude throughout her life greeting everyone with her infectious smile. She was fiercely proud of her Boston roots and kept her accent despite her long life in New Jersey. She was especially proud of and loved being with her children and grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the Lewis Funeral Home , 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ on Saturday Jan. 11th from 9:00am to 10:00am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ
Interment service will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown, NJ
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers P.O. Box 302 Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019