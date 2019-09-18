|
|
Louise T. Rose
Willingboro - Louise T. Rose (formerly Mrs. Gaines) of Willingboro, NJ passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 with her family by her side at the age of 86. Loving wife of Theodore Rose. Beloved mother of Debra Adkins, Tyrone Taylor, Amy Morgan, Andrea Nixon, Larthett Gaines, Lawrence Gaines, Terri Rose and Jeffrey Rose.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 9am to 10am. Reflections from 10am to 10:30am at Christ The King Episcopal Church, 40 Charleston Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046. Funeral services will follow.
Louise was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. An Omega Omega Service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7pm at Christ The King Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to the Youth Program at Christ The King Episcopal Church., Willingboro, NJ 08046. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019