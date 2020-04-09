|
Lourdes-Marie P. Schaefer
Deptford, New Jersey - Lourdes-Marie P. Schaefer (nee Padilla), 79, of Deptford, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 due to complications of corona virus.
Legacy
A loving and friendly lady, Lourdes, affectionately known as Lulu, loved to chat and would make conversation with anyone. She was devoted to her faith and her Church, Holy Angels Parish at St. Patrick's RC Church, where she was an active member, involved in the Prayer Group and Choir. Lulu also enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, working on crossword puzzles and traveling.
Born in Manila, Philippines, Lulu and her late husband, Bill were residents of Deptford since 1971. She was a medical technologist at the chemistry lab at Pennsylvania Hospital, where she worked for 24 years.
Family
Beloved wife of 43 years to William Frederick Schaefer, before his passing in 2007; Lulu is survived by 8 sisters and two brothers, Leila Otterman of Tel Aviv, Israel, Lorraine (Alastair) Fulton of Victoria, B.C., Canada, Lelah Pliska of Portland, Ore., Leta Aljadir of Newark, Del., Dr. Lillie-Mae P. (Gopal) Krishna of Indianapolis, Laurie (Ken) Stuart of Sewell, Dr. Luella Smith and Lynne (Bob) Greenblatt, both of Waterside, N.B., Canada; Lester (Vicky) Padilla of Mansfield, Texas, and Lyle (Kristine) Padilla of Sewell. Lulu was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Sinforoso G. and Lourdes (nee Molano) Padilla, a sister, Lorelei and a brother Dr. Sinforoso S. Padilla Jr.
Farewell Tribute
Due to the National Health Crisis, a private service was held for Lourdes and a public Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Lulu's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or to www.pancan.org or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or at www.npcf.us
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020