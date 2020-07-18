Louri Jean Doran
Delran - Louri Jean Doran, 61, of Delran, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020. Adoring Wife to Francis J. Gairo for 30 years. Cherished Mother to Jaimie Lynn Doran. Devoted Sister to JoAnn Reynik (Michael) and Keith Doran (Donna). Beloved Aunt to Melissa Reynik, and Joseph, Kevin and Julianna Doran. Daughter to the late Joseph Doran and Jean Doran (nee Cicero). Niece to Sally Fichana and Delores Cicero. Loved deeply by Godparents Reg and Diane and Brother and Sister-in-Law Joe and Pauline. Lifelong Best Friend to Debbie.
Louri loved her family and friends with all her heart. She lit up every room, loved to dine out and had VIP status at all her favorite restaurants. She wanted everybody to have a great time, all the time. Baking was her specialty and she enjoyed treating family and friends to coffee cake and chocolate chip cookies, and as many other new recipes as she could find on Food Network. She was an animal lover and had three rescue dogs (Windy, Lily Belle and Jade), whom she loved deeply. In her 40-year career of Dental Assisting, she made a huge difference in the lives of all the patients she cared for. She loved to travel the world with her daughter and longtime friend Vickie. She will be missed by all; the world has lost a lovely smile and the most genuine, beautiful soul.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, https://support.awanj.org/make-a-memorial-or-tribute-gift
- please be sure to follow directions to add Louri's name to the donation. To share your favorite memories of Louri, and for service updates, please visit Givnish.com
.