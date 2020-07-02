Lowell Burlap
Lindenwold - Lowell W. Burlap, Jr., 73 years, of Lindenwold NJ, passed away on June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis Burlap (née Follett). Loving father of Lowell (Lisa) Burlap, III, Christopher (Cindy) Burlap, Brian (Darlene) Burlap and the late Baby Girl Burlap. Dear brother of Florence (Karl) Kleinberg. Cherished grandfather of Christine, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Kassidy and great grandfather of Nolan. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and his faithful companion Sarge.
Lowell was a lifelong resident of Lindenwold. He worked for 32 years as a police Sergeant for the Boro of Lindenwold. After retirement, he worked at the Lindenwold Middle School as a security officer. Lowell excelled in sports including track and wrestling. He served as team captain of Overbrook Regional High School football team class of 1965. His passion was baseball and watching the Philadelphia Phillies.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday morning from 9:00AM to 12:00PM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Memorial service 12:00PM. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com
.