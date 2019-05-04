|
|
Lt. Col John C. "Jack" Parvin
Pennsauken - John C. "Jack" Parvin, a decorated WWII Veteran passed away April 30, 2019 at the age of 100, two months shy of his 101st birthday.
He is the son of the late Warner L. and Kathryn Parvin and was predeceased by his wife, Eva (nee Citeroni) in 2006. His brothers, Donald, Robert, and Warner, Jr. (Hap) as well as his sister, Mary Yarnall have also passed. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families, and many devoted friends.
Born in Reading PA, Jack moved to New Jersey in 1923 and settled in his current residence in Pennsauken in 1955 where he became an active member of the community. He was a devoted member of Temple Lutheran Church, Merchantville Country Club, Haddon Heights Rotary, and the Camden Light Artillery. Jack remained active in all aspects of his life until passing.
Jack's military career began in 1940 when he enlisted in the Army. He continued service in the National Guard after he returned from WWII. He achieved the rank of Lt. Col and retired in 1961. When he served as a vehicle maintenance officer in the 500th Field Artillery with Seventh Army Division and later with the Third Army Division in Germany. He had colorful stories about his "run-ins" with Gen. Patton which he enjoyed sharing. He also saw some of the worst of humanity when he served as a security guard at Dachau after the liberation. He was awarded a bronze star for saving four men trapped under overturned vehicles and also received five battle stars.
When Jack returned home he was a plant manager for Weyerhauser Corp. from 1946-1973. He was the designer of the plant built in Barrington, NJ, and finished his career as VP of David Weber Co. 1973-1983.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday, 6:30-9p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. On Wednesday there will be a Viewing 10-11:00a.m. at Temple Lutheran Church, 5600 N. Route 130, Pennsauken followed by a Service 11:00a.m. Military Honors and Entombment at Arlington Cemetery, Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. In Lieu of flowers donations in Jack's memory may be made to Temple Lutheran Church at the above address.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2019