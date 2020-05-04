|
|
Lucian J. Janik
Somerdale - Lucian J. Janik, on May 1, 2020 of Somerdale, formerly of Camden. Age 83. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Kraszewska) of 57 years. Devoted father of Rosemarie Miller (Joseph), Donna Kringler (Joseph), Lucian Janik Jr. (Mary Beth), Steven Janik (Nancy), Christine Pasquarello (Anthony) and Stanley Janik (Amy). Loving Dziadzi of Joseph, Alexandra, Tess and Mary Miller; Joseph, Luke and Michael Kringler; Margaret and John Janik; Molly, Ellen and Anna Janik; AJ, Chloe and Jeanie Pasquarello; Alayna and Zach Janik. Dear brother of the late Marianna Janik. Also survived by many much loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Lucian was born in Rogowo, Augustow, Poland and immigrated to Camden, NJ with his mother Anna Pacuk Janik in 1946 from Colonia Santa Rosa, Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. He was joined by his father, Ludwik Janik in 1948. Lucian attended Saint Joseph's School and High School in Camden graduating with the class of 1955. He earned is first degree from Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, PA. He attended and earned degrees from Glassboro State College, Rutgers University and Florida State University. Lucian was a lifelong teacher, coach, class adviser and administrator primarily in Camden City schools. He served on the board of directors of South Jersey Federal Credit Union, was a leader in the NJ Education Association (NJEA), the Polish National Alliance (PNA) and was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Mr. Janik was also one of the original neighbors on Orchard Avenue. Lucian was a fan of Eagles football and Duke basketball, but above all, he was a fan of the academic, athletic and artistic activities of his children and grandchildren. He attended every game, match, recital, and performance that he was able and made it known that "Dziadzi was in the House". His joy was family: weddings, christenings, communions, confirmations, graduations, beach vacations and holiday gatherings. He was a student and an educator in every facet of his life all of his life, valuing education and constantly learning and then teaching, by example, how to be the best son, brother, nephew, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend. He took special pride in his Polish heritage and most significantly, the teachings of Pope Saint John Paul II. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey there will be a private burial. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. A Memorial Service will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, New Jersey Chapter; APDA Center for Advanced Parkinson Disease Research at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School P.O. Box 910 New Brunswick, NJ 08903. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 8, 2020