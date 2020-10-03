1/1
Luciano "Joe" DeCrosta
Luciano "Joe" DeCrosta

Magnolia - age 90, was called home suddenly on October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 47 years to Bernadine (nee Mulhern). Devoted father of Marlene Gill, Brenda DeCrosta, Glenn DeCrosta, Jacqulyn DeCrosta, Joelle Brozzetti (nee DeCrosta), Vicki McGuire, Tracy Neff, Dennis Durand, Barry Durrand, and the late David and Joanie DeCrosta. Pop-pop is survived by his many adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The laughs Joe provided to everyone who knew him will carry on his legacy forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Wednesday, October 7th 9-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service following. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneral Home.net






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
