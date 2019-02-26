|
|
Lucilla E. Gallagher
West Collingswood Heights - On February 23, 2019 of West Collingswood Heights, NJ. Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Gallagher. Dear mother of Karen Hans. Loving grandmother of Phillip (Elizabeth) Hans. She is also lovingly survived by her best friend, Betty Reeves.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019