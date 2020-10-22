1/1
Lucille A. McIntosh
Lucille A. McIntosh

Sicklerville - age 77, departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Vanessa M. Toomer, Robin Toomer, Robert Toomer and Lisa McIntosh-Harris. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 4 sisters, Marion Martin, Gwendolyn McIntosh, Julia Woods and Clarise McIntosh and a host of other family members and friends.

Services will be held 11am Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Burial in East Berlin Memorial Cemetery, W. Berlin. Condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Covington Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Covington Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
