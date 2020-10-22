Lucille A. McIntosh
Sicklerville - age 77, departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Vanessa M. Toomer, Robin Toomer, Robert Toomer and Lisa McIntosh-Harris. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 4 sisters, Marion Martin, Gwendolyn McIntosh, Julia Woods and Clarise McIntosh and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be held 11am Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Burial in East Berlin Memorial Cemetery, W. Berlin. Condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com
.