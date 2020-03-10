|
|
Lucille Anne DeBlasi
Bellmawr - Surrounded by her loving family, at home, on March 9, 2020, at the age of 76. (nee Pena).
Loving and devoted wife of 56 years to John DeBlasi. Loving mother of Denise R. Tortorelli (Dominick), John R. DeBlasi (Michael), Darren A. DeBlasi and Dean R. DeBlasi (Monica). Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Tortorelli. Predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Philomena Pena and her brother, Ronald Pena.
Born in the Bronx, NY, Lucille was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School class of 1961. A resident of Bellmawr, NJ since 1965, Lucille worked many years as a property manager for Galman Group in Philadelphia and as a travel agent for American Tourist Travel in Turnersville. In her younger years, she was a professional singer who often entertained the military, and continued her love of music throughout her life. Lucille was a former member of the Haddonfield Garden Club. She was an avid gardener and traveler, as well as a dog lover. She was especially fond of her Yorkies.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, March 14th, from 9 AM to 12 Noon at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM at Saint Rose of Lima Church: 4th Ave. at Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.
In lieu of Flowers, donations are requested to National Centre for Padre Pio, PO Box 206, Barto, PA 19504 or to , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Please write in memo: In memory of Lucille Anne DeBlasi.
Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City www.mccannhealey.com Ph:856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020