Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Lucille Esposito
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
Blackwood, NJ
Blackwood - Lucille Esposito (nee Boccanera), of Blackwood, passed away on May 21, 2019. Age 84. Beloved wife of Louis Esposito, Sr. Loving mother of Maria Najd (Fadi) and Louis, Jr. (Nancy). Dear grandmother of Mia, Aurie, Amanda, Tim, Louis, III and Isabella and great grandmother of Gavin. Second Mother to Angela Barr (Rick) and her daughter Samantha. Preceded in death by her parents Josephine and Carmen Boccanera, sister Annett Saia (Sam) and brother Carmen, Jr. (Eileen). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Esposito was born in South Philadelphia. She graduated from Bok Vocational School as a hairdresser. She moved to Blackwood in 1968. Mrs. Esposito loved music and going to shows. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Tuesday eve and 9:15 to 10:15am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Blackwood. Entombment St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Esposito's memory to , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 23 to May 26, 2019
