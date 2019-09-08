|
Lucille Gray
Glassboro & Formerly of Clayton - On August 20, 2019, Age 92 (nee Collins) Loving and devoted wife of the late Clifford Gray. Lucille's viewing will be Wednesday, September 11 from 3 to 4 PM and on Thursday, September 12 from 10 to 11 AM at the McCann-Healey Funeral Home: 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Service 11 am. Interment with her late husband, Clifford's Urn in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. U.S. Navy Military Honors 12:30 pm in the Chapel. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME:
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019