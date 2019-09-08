Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Lucille Gray
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
Lucille Gray


1927 - 2019
Lucille Gray Obituary
Lucille Gray

Glassboro & Formerly of Clayton - On August 20, 2019, Age 92 (nee Collins) Loving and devoted wife of the late Clifford Gray. Lucille's viewing will be Wednesday, September 11 from 3 to 4 PM and on Thursday, September 12 from 10 to 11 AM at the McCann-Healey Funeral Home: 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Service 11 am. Interment with her late husband, Clifford's Urn in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. U.S. Navy Military Honors 12:30 pm in the Chapel. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
