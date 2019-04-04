Resources
More Obituaries for Lucrezia Valente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucrezia A. Valente

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucrezia A. Valente Obituary
Lucrezia A. Valente

Deptford - Lucrezia A. Valente, nee Minniti, passed away April 2, 2019, age 57. Beloved wife of Leonard Valente. Loving mother of Christina Valente and the late Lenny Valente. Devoted daughter of the late Fortunato and Joanne Minniti. Lucrezia is also survived by her grand-dog Sadie and many other family and friends. Services for Lucrezia will be private. Donations may be made in Lucrezia's name to Lenny's Friends with Wings, P.O. Box 5383, Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.