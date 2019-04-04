|
Deptford - Lucrezia A. Valente, nee Minniti, passed away April 2, 2019, age 57. Beloved wife of Leonard Valente. Loving mother of Christina Valente and the late Lenny Valente. Devoted daughter of the late Fortunato and Joanne Minniti. Lucrezia is also survived by her grand-dog Sadie and many other family and friends. Services for Lucrezia will be private. Donations may be made in Lucrezia's name to Lenny's Friends with Wings, P.O. Box 5383, Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019