Haddon Heights - Lucy A. Mercoli (nee Sylvester), age 96, on October 1, 2019.

Lucy was the owner and operator of Adorne Beauty Salon in Haddonfield for over 30 years. Lucy loved spending time with her family and traveling with the same group of friends for years. She was a great cook and her daily specials were enjoyed by all at the Admiral Lounge in Camden for many years. Aside from her beauty salon, the kitchen at the Admiral was hers.

Loving mother of Nello, grandmother of Zachary of Denver, CO; nephews Carman and William of Lindenwold. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Rose of Lima in Haddon Heights.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019
