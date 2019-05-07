|
|
Lucy A. Nicholson
Washington Twp. - (nee Troiani), on May 3, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Albert Benci and William Nicholson. Devoted mother of Mary Ann Vissell (Bill), Joseph Benci (Carol), Sharon Harris (Bill) and the late Karen Cipolla. Cherished mother-in-law of Angelo Cipolla. Loving grandmother of Michael, Lori, Douglas, Dana, Crystal, Angela, Kara, and Nathan. Proud great-grandmother of Steven, Megan, Tony, Chase, Leo, Jules, Norah, Addisyn, and Violet. Dear sister of Anita Taylor Ankner, Richard Troiani (Helen), and the late Pauline DePeitropaolo, Peter & Frank. Lucy is also survived by her step-son Scott Nicholson, sister-in-law Joanne Troiani and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 10:00 - 11:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:30 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019