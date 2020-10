Lucy DiSalvatoreRunnemede - Lucy DiSalvatore (nee Russo), on October 2, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 91. Beloved sister of Fred Russo (Rita). Devoted aunt of Salvatore DeLuca (Teresa), Frank Russo, Michelle DeSimone (Ron), and Cynthia Russo (Lawrence Finnegan). Also survived by many great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Russo, twin sister Rose DeLuca, and brother Frank Russo (the late Ruth). Lucy loved a good laugh. For many years she cared for children in her home. She loved those children very much and would often talk about them both as children and adults. Lucy was brave and feisty. She derived great enjoyment from visiting family members, especially the children. Lucy leaves a legacy of love. She loved her family and friends with great enthusiasm. Lucy also leaves a legacy of kindness and joy. She was very kind to those she loved and was very appreciative of kindness shown by others. There will be a graveside service 11am Friday, October 30th at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com