Lucy Shook
Lindenwold - Lucy (nee- Reichert) Shook, of Lindenwold, formerly Somerdale, age 81, on Aug 29 2020.
Survived by her Beloved Husband Paul Shook of 60 years. Her children Tammra (Bill) Mesmer, Paul (Nancy) Shook Jr, Carol Shook, Eric (Mary) Shook, Dedra (Vic) Lombardi and Kerry (Carrie) Shook. Grandmother of 31. Great Grandmother of 22.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday Sept 3 from 11AM-1PM at Eugene J Zale Funeral Home Inc 712 N White Horse Pike Stratford NJ. Service to follow at 1PM. Interment Private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net