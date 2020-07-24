Luis Arroyo "Freddie"
Waterford - age 75 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ. Freddie was born in Maunabo, Puerto Rico in 1945 and moved to Waterford in his early twenties where he met his future wife. He worked for Mrs. Paul's and then continued on as a production supervisor at Kellogg's for 25 years before retiring at the age of 59. Freddie loved working on new inventions to solve everyday problems for his family in his workshop which was one of his favorite places. Freddie also took great pride in taking care of his lawn, going fishing with his grandchildren, and going to the beach. He especially loved attending Phillies baseball games where he had the great experience of watching them win the World Series in 2008. The term 'fan' does not even fully describe his love for the Philadelphia Phillies and his face would always light up watching each game. After his retirement, Freddie spent an abundance of time at his family business of Royale Crown where he was able to work side-by-side his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren every summer helping the business function smoothly. To all of those who were lucky enough to have Freddie in their lives, they would describe him as the most hard-working, kind, and jovial person that would never bat an eye to help someone in need. He is predeceased by his parents Angel and Josephine, and his brother Miguel. Freddie is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Loretta (nee Iuliucci), son Frank Olive (Carol), daughter Sharon Graziano (Louis), his brothers Robert, William, Jose, Leon, Rafael, and Efriam, and his sisters Angelina, Luz, and Virginia. Freddie was also the beloved Poppy to his three grandchildren Alexandra (Enrique), Kaitlyn (Drew), and Louis Graziano. Poppy's grandchildren were the light of his life and he could always be found at every sporting, school, and life event showing endless support for them. They remember him as loving, kind and gentle, with a smile on his face at all times. They will cherish all the many memories of Poppy taking them to Puerto Rico to see his family and trekking through the rainforest together. We will always remember summer days where we'd climb the huge tree and collect pinecones together in the front yard with Poppy and then he would swing us in the homemade swings he had made in his workshop. As the sun set we'd lounge in the hammocks that he set up for us and when the night came, we'd run around and catch fireflies in the yard. We would get to drive the old mail trucks and mowers Poppy fixed up and then go inside and he'd cut us grapefruit with a little bit of sugar sprinkled on top as an afternoon snack. When Poppy would take us to the beach he'd manage to be perfectly buoyant on his back in the water and no matter how hard we tried we couldn't float like he did. Poppy was always there to help us no matter what we needed, he was there at every stage of our lives. Helping take care of us when our parents were busy at the custard stand, being there to assist with our school projects, moving all of us into our college dorms and homes. He was always by our side, bringing light and love into our lives. He taught us to enjoy the little things in life. Poppy's humor and love for life will never be forgotten and it is impossible to look anywhere in our lives and not think of Poppy. He was involved in every facet of our lives and he will continue to be as we will never let go of the thought of him and the memories he's blessed us with. We are forever thankful for having Poppy as our grandfather. Family and friends are invited to his visitation Monday, July 27th from 8:30-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home. A mass will be celebrated at 11:00 at St. Joseph Church- St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish 226 French Street Hammonton NJ. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery 260 W White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pitch in for Baseball and Softball which will donate equipment and funds for underprivileged youth to play baseball worldwide. Please visit: https://pifbs.org/lp/donate-money/
Or mail a donation to: 1565 Gehman Rd. Harleysville, PA 19438 Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
.