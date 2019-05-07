|
Luis David Pinero
- - On May 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends, Luis passed away peacefully following a 4 month battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 56. Survived by his loving husband, Nazario "Sam" Vera; his parents, Luis Efrain Pinero Almodovar and Reta Sweeney (nee Magoun); his siblings, Craig Hartman (Donna), Mark Pinero, Thomas Pinero (fiancée Janette), Jeffrey Pinero (Kelly), Rosalynn Pinero, Angel L. Pinero, Terry Netz (Bruce), Kellie Blymer, Yazmin Ortiz, Daniel Sweeney and Sean Sweeney. Also survived by many, many loving nieces, nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his step-father, Edward J. Sweeney, Sr. and his step-brother, Edward J. Sweeney, Jr.
Luis was a graduate of George Washington High School in Philadelphia class of 1979. He received his Bachelors in finance from Drexel University, Associates in business administration from Montgomery Community College and was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. Luis worked many years as an accountant for Cigna Insurance in Philadelphia and as a private chef for actress Glenn Close.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday evening, May 9th from 6 to 8 PM and again on Friday morning, May 10th from 10 to 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Funeral service 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please memo, Luis David Pinero.
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019