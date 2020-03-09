|
Luka Nikolic
Medford NJ - NIKOLIC, Luka, on March 6, 2020, of Medford NJ. Age 84. Beloved husband of Milka Nikolic (nee Marjanovic). Loving father of Michael Nikolic and his wife, Mila, Natalie Bakey and her husband, Matthew and Zoran Drenko, and his wife, Natasa. Dearly loved grandfather of Vera Bakey and Miryana Drenko. Dear brother of Slobodan Nikolic.
Growing up in Serbia, Mr. Nikolic developed a love for soccer and went onto play professionally for the Radnicki Belgrade team. He was employed with Siemen's for over 40 years retiring as Executive Director in the printing division. In his employment and his life, he met and made friends around the world. He was a people person, a conversationalist, made friends easily and was liked by many. He was intelligent, fluently spoke three languages and was knowledgeable about many subjects. Most of all, he knew how to be a husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly. His passing leaves a hole that no one can fill, but he has left a wonderful legacy and lasting memories for all who loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, March 12 from 1-3pm
at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Road, Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 2pm Thursday.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Luka's memory to the . .
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020