Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
839 Haddon Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
839 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lurlene Flenard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lurlene Hewes Flenard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lurlene Hewes Flenard Obituary
Lurlene Hewes Flenard

Cherry Hill - Lurlene Hewes Flenard of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 4, 2019. Age 101. Beloved wife of the late Rodney Flenard. Loving mother of Bruce Flenard (the late Lynda) of Mineral, VA. and Barry Flenard (Judy) of Medford Lakes, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Bruce, Lee, Drew, Jenna, Brynn and the late Gary. Dear great grandmother of Gary, Heather, Stone, Griffen, Gage, Noah, Nicholas, Joshua, Aidan and Lauren. Dear great great grandmother of Cole and Jace. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather for a memorial service Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 839 Haddon Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. Funeral service at 11:00am. Interment at Holy Trinity Church immediately after service. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Church at the address above. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.