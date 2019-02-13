|
|
Lurlene Hewes Flenard
Cherry Hill - Lurlene Hewes Flenard of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 4, 2019. Age 101. Beloved wife of the late Rodney Flenard. Loving mother of Bruce Flenard (the late Lynda) of Mineral, VA. and Barry Flenard (Judy) of Medford Lakes, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Bruce, Lee, Drew, Jenna, Brynn and the late Gary. Dear great grandmother of Gary, Heather, Stone, Griffen, Gage, Noah, Nicholas, Joshua, Aidan and Lauren. Dear great great grandmother of Cole and Jace. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather for a memorial service Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 839 Haddon Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. Funeral service at 11:00am. Interment at Holy Trinity Church immediately after service. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Church at the address above. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019