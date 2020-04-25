|
Dr. Lyda "Baby" C. Monte (nee Cervantes)
Bellmawr - and formerly of Winslow and Hammonton, NJ passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Atlantic Care Medical Center in Galloway, NJ. Lyda worked at the Ancora Psychiatric Hospital for over 25 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Teodoro ("Ted"); her parents, Agustin and Angelita; and brother, Totik. Lyda is survived by her daughter, Sunny; granddaughter, Angel; Marelda, Angelita and Josephine, her sisters; and best friends, Barbara and Patty. Services and Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in care of Lyda's memorial to the Marinella Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020