Lydia A. (Muckley) Opie
Mullica Twp. - Opie (Muckley), Lydia A. of Mullica Twp, passed away Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at Atlanticare Mainland Division in Pomona. Born in Philadelphia to the late Fredrick and Lydia (Vogt) Muckley, She lived in Clementon before moving to Mullica Twp in 1975. Mrs. Opie was a member of Clementon AA Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary and a Lifetime member of Camden County Fire Ladies as well as NJ Fire Ladies. She worked at Mullica's Middle School cafeteria and later Drake's Thrift Store in Hammonton before retiring in 1993. She is survived by her four children, Lydia M., Marylou D., Thomas F., and Richard J. of Mullica; three grandchildren, Bethany Opie, and Daniel and Timothy Crowe; and her brother

Richard Muckley and wife Shigeko of Lindenwold, NJ. She was predeceased by her loving husband Thomas E. in 1993; and her siblings, Adolf, Caroline, Margaret, and Ruth. Visitation will be on Monday June 22, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, with interment to follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. NJ Online condolences can be made at www.saracenofuneralhome@comcast.net




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Saraceno Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Saraceno Funeral Home
1114 White Horse Pike
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
(609) 965-0381
