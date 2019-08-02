|
Lydia Jane Wilson
Southampton - Lydia Jane Wilson, age 91 years, of Leisure Town, Southampton, passed away July 30th, 2019 at her granddaughter's home in Southampton.
She was a lifelong resident of Southampton and was a retired Chemical Technician for Sybron Chemical Co, Birmingham.
Jane liked to draw and was a fabulous painter. She also was an avid reader, and wonderful baker and seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lydia Riker, husband Harry Wilson Sr. and brothers Joseph Riker and Paul Riker.
Jane is survived by her son Harry ( Bud) Wilson Jr, ( Dawn), granddaughters Lisa Kleiner ( Darren) and Pamela Wilson, great grandchildren Brianna Wilson ( Rick Gerber),Dylan Kleiner and Jenna Kleiner, great great granddaughter Sienna Gerber, sisters Ruth Meyers, Lois Szabo & Grace McGuffee, brother Walter Riker, brothers & sisters-in-law, Charles & Thelma Wilson, Lois & Tom Curzio, David & Aubrey Wilson and Carol Richter and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of Jane's family are invited to her visitation 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Saturday morning at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough followed by a brief service at 10:30 AM.
Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hampton Lakes Fire Company or Samaritan Hospice.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough. Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 2, 2019