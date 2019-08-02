Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Jane Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Jane Wilson Obituary
Lydia Jane Wilson

Southampton - Lydia Jane Wilson, age 91 years, of Leisure Town, Southampton, passed away July 30th, 2019 at her granddaughter's home in Southampton.

She was a lifelong resident of Southampton and was a retired Chemical Technician for Sybron Chemical Co, Birmingham.

Jane liked to draw and was a fabulous painter. She also was an avid reader, and wonderful baker and seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lydia Riker, husband Harry Wilson Sr. and brothers Joseph Riker and Paul Riker.

Jane is survived by her son Harry ( Bud) Wilson Jr, ( Dawn), granddaughters Lisa Kleiner ( Darren) and Pamela Wilson, great grandchildren Brianna Wilson ( Rick Gerber),Dylan Kleiner and Jenna Kleiner, great great granddaughter Sienna Gerber, sisters Ruth Meyers, Lois Szabo & Grace McGuffee, brother Walter Riker, brothers & sisters-in-law, Charles & Thelma Wilson, Lois & Tom Curzio, David & Aubrey Wilson and Carol Richter and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends of Jane's family are invited to her visitation 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Saturday morning at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough followed by a brief service at 10:30 AM.

Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hampton Lakes Fire Company or Samaritan Hospice.

The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough. Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now