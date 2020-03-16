Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
Lynda Lee Keebler Obituary
Lynda Lee Keebler

Lynda's family will hold a private service in the upcoming days. The public visitation which was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the funeral home, has been cancelled. Lynda's family will hold a public memorial later in the summer so all her beloved family and friends can gather, remember and celebrate the impactful life that she lived.

Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City.

Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
