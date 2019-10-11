Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Lusardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda S. Lusardi


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda S. Lusardi Obituary
Lynda S. Lusardi

Glendora - Lynda S. Lusardi (nee Riley), on October 10, 2019, of Glendora. Age 71. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack". Devoted mother of Brian and Kevin. Dear sister of Brooke, Barbara, the late Joann, and sister-in-law of Diane and Bob Daniello, Gloria and Bill McDermott and Steve and Laura Lusardi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 19, from 1 to 2 PM at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 2 PM at the funeral home. Interment private. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now