Lynda S. Lusardi
Glendora - Lynda S. Lusardi (nee Riley), on October 10, 2019, of Glendora. Age 71. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack". Devoted mother of Brian and Kevin. Dear sister of Brooke, Barbara, the late Joann, and sister-in-law of Diane and Bob Daniello, Gloria and Bill McDermott and Steve and Laura Lusardi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 19, from 1 to 2 PM at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 2 PM at the funeral home. Interment private. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019