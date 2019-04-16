|
Lynn C. Probst
Anna Maria Island FL - PROBST, Lynn C. on April 6, 2019, of Anna Maria Island FL, formerly of Berlin NJ. Age 82. Beloved husband of Joan Probst (Magill). Loving father of Carol Lynne Yavalar and Lynn S. Probst, II and his wife, Mary. Dearly loved grandfather of Burak, Alexia and Tyler Yavalar and Claire and Lauren Probst. Dear brother of Cynthia P. Bradley (Wilson) and Roy S. Probst (Pamela). Lynn was a graduate of Merchantville High School, Lock Haven University and Rutgers University. He was a longtime golf coach at Pennsauken High School, teacher and administrator in the Pennsauken School district from 1960-1994. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday May 11 from 1-2pm at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Memorial Service will be held at 2pm Saturday. Interment will be private. If desired, donations may be made in Lynn's memory to the Robert Ike Willis Memorial Fund 1730 Rodman Street Philadelphia PA 19146
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019