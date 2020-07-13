Lynn G. Stussy
Pennsville - Lynn G. Stussy (Brestle), 69, of Pennsville, NJ, formerly from Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer.
Lynn worked in accounting most of her working years, with her last place of employment at the Garden State Race Track, where she met her soulmate, Robert, in 1986. Lynn was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan her entire life. She never missed watching a game to cheer them on. Lynn loved to read books and stay abreast of every current event going on in the world. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Lynn hosted every single holiday for many years for her family. That gave her true happiness, bringing family together.
Lynn is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Robert; brothers, Gary of Wellington FL and Scott (Susan) of Gibbsboro, NJ; daughter, Candace McKune (Kenneth) of Middletown, DE; step daughter, Michele Cleary (Andrew) of Alloway ,NJ; grandchildren, Kylie, Paige , Brett, Alexis and Andrew; as well as many loving nieces, nephews , great nieces and great nephews. Lynn is predeceased by her parents, Charles Guy and Dorothy Brestle, and her sister, Carol Beutel.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a service will be held at 7 PM. Interment will be private. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
.