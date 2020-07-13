1/1
Lynn G. Stussy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn G. Stussy

Pennsville - Lynn G. Stussy (Brestle), 69, of Pennsville, NJ, formerly from Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer.

Lynn worked in accounting most of her working years, with her last place of employment at the Garden State Race Track, where she met her soulmate, Robert, in 1986. Lynn was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan her entire life. She never missed watching a game to cheer them on. Lynn loved to read books and stay abreast of every current event going on in the world. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Lynn hosted every single holiday for many years for her family. That gave her true happiness, bringing family together.

Lynn is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Robert; brothers, Gary of Wellington FL and Scott (Susan) of Gibbsboro, NJ; daughter, Candace McKune (Kenneth) of Middletown, DE; step daughter, Michele Cleary (Andrew) of Alloway ,NJ; grandchildren, Kylie, Paige , Brett, Alexis and Andrew; as well as many loving nieces, nephews , great nieces and great nephews. Lynn is predeceased by her parents, Charles Guy and Dorothy Brestle, and her sister, Carol Beutel.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a service will be held at 7 PM. Interment will be private. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved