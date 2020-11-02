1/1
Lynn George Hoffman
Lynn George Hoffman

Ocean City - Lynn George Hoffman, 78, passed away peacefully in Florida on October 26, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he lived in Philadelphia, PA, Voorhees, NJ and Ocean City, NJ. He graduated from Northeast Catholic High School for Boys in Philadelphia, PA as a member of the Class of 1959.

He worked at Pan Am Airways and RCA before starting a career in real estate with Grace Realty in Ocean City, NJ. He served his country as part of the Pennsylvania National Guard for six (6) years. He traveled around the world and loved visiting the Walt Disney World Resort with his family and friends. He spent his summers on the beaches of Ocean City, NJ with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Beth of 54 years, son Mark (Karen), son Chris (Laura) and grandfather, "Poppy", to his beloved Eric, Logan, Drew, Owen, Audrey, and Olivia. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents George & Loretta Hoffman and his sister Sharyn Mullen. His Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223 where friends may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Covid 19 guideline restrictions are being followed. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Clermont, NJ.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ, 08691 or the Alzheimer's Association 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
