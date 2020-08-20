Lynn J. Hensel
Haddonfield - Lynn passed after a short medical battle on August 19, 2020, at the age of 41. Longtime companion of Mauricio Nuñez. Beloved daughter of Donald C. Hensel and the late Judith C. (nee Clement). Loving sister of Christine Karageorgis (Constantinos). Lynn was a 1997 graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School. She was employed as a bartender at TGI Fridays in Marlton, NJ. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in Lynn's memory may be made to the Camden County Hero Scholarship 200 Club, 162 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 or visit camdencountyhero.com
. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net