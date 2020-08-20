1/
Lynn J. Hensel
1979 - 2020
Lynn J. Hensel

Haddonfield - Lynn passed after a short medical battle on August 19, 2020, at the age of 41. Longtime companion of Mauricio Nuñez. Beloved daughter of Donald C. Hensel and the late Judith C. (nee Clement). Loving sister of Christine Karageorgis (Constantinos). Lynn was a 1997 graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School. She was employed as a bartender at TGI Fridays in Marlton, NJ. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in Lynn's memory may be made to the Camden County Hero Scholarship 200 Club, 162 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 or visit camdencountyhero.com. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Stephanie Sykes
Friend
August 20, 2020
Only awesome memories of an outstanding young woman growing up at HUMC. May her memory be eternal.
Deb Edmund Colitas
Friend
August 20, 2020
RIP Lynn. My best to Chrissy and Don.
Christopher Berry
Friend
August 20, 2020
Thinking of all of the ridiculous things we used to find hilarious during those awkward teenage years. We were friends for a short time in this life, but I will always remember you for your quick laugh and your sense of humor. I am thinking of your family at this difficult time. With love,
Erin Dever
Friend
August 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Barb Hinski
Acquaintance
