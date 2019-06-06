|
|
Lynne A. Rybak
Arnold, MD - Lynne A. Rybak, on April 22, 2019, of Arnold, MD. Age 59. Beloved and proud mother of Myles. Devoted daughter of Warren & Sally Rybak. Loving sister of Susan Rybak and Sandy Luck (Rodney). Dear aunt of Matthew, Erin, Heather, and Becky. There will be a visitation from 1pm to 2pm Saturday, June 22, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 2pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the Lynne Rybak Memorial Fund has been set up at the Navy Federal Credit Union to benefit Myles for his upcoming needs. For more information, please visit www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 6, 2019