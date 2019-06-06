Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Lynne Rybak
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
More Obituaries for Lynne Rybak
Lynne A. Rybak


Lynne A. Rybak Obituary
Lynne A. Rybak

Arnold, MD - Lynne A. Rybak, on April 22, 2019, of Arnold, MD. Age 59. Beloved and proud mother of Myles. Devoted daughter of Warren & Sally Rybak. Loving sister of Susan Rybak and Sandy Luck (Rodney). Dear aunt of Matthew, Erin, Heather, and Becky. There will be a visitation from 1pm to 2pm Saturday, June 22, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 2pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the Lynne Rybak Memorial Fund has been set up at the Navy Federal Credit Union to benefit Myles for his upcoming needs. For more information, please visit www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 6, 2019
