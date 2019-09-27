Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynne Bookstaber Obituary
Lynne Bookstaber

Marlton, NJ - Sept. 25, 2019. Wife of Stanley Bookstaber. Mother of Amanda (Robert) DePaul and Allison (Peter) Fisher. Grandmother of Nicholas, Nina, Evan, Jordan and Jillian. Sister of Jeffrey (Annice) Freese and Eric (Martha) Freese. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 8:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Rd.

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 9:00 am. Int. Beth David Cem., Elmont, NY. Contributions may be made to Colorectal Cancer/ www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 27, 2019
