Lynne Fry
Lynne Fry

Washington Twp. - (nee Slook) On November 17, 2020. Age 61. Devoted mother of David Fry (Jamie M.). Loving "Grammy" of David and Charlotte. Beloved daughter of the late George and Dorothy Slook. Dear sister of Patricia Corosanite (Timothy). Loved by nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 8:15-10:15 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynne's memory may be made to the Church of The Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
