Lynne Mitchell
Collingswood - Naomi Lynne Mitchell (Zeccola), of Collingswood, passed away suddenly on November 8th, 2020. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Neil Mitchell, children: Mary Kay Holamon (Bruce), Joseph Zeccola (Ginette), Daniel Zeccola (Heather), Michael Mitchell (Beverly) and Robert Mitchell, four grandchildren: Rachel and Timothy Holamon, Katelynne and Alyson Zeccola, Cassidy, Chrissy, and Wesley Mitchell. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel Harkins. Lynne is pre-deceased by her parents: Kathryn and Daniel Harkins.
Lynne attended Woodrow Wilson High school later receiving a BA from Philadelphia College of Art and was an art teacher for many years in the Runnemede school district before relocating to Denver, CO. She and Neil later retired to Point Pleasant Boro, NJ. Her energy was contagious, and she was the nexus for neighborhood social activity on Bradley Rd in Point Pleasant and with her "Club' of friends since elementary school. She was a master gardener and as a freelance artist had much of her work displayed and sold in local art shows. She will be remembered by her children as a fun and loving Mom who always showed up for her family and wouldn't tolerate any misbehavior.
Friends and Family are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday November 16, 2020 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108 at 11:00am-12:00pm. Interment immediately to follow at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Lynne on Blake-Doyle.com
.