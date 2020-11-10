1/1
Lynne Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Mitchell

Collingswood - Naomi Lynne Mitchell (Zeccola), of Collingswood, passed away suddenly on November 8th, 2020. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Neil Mitchell, children: Mary Kay Holamon (Bruce), Joseph Zeccola (Ginette), Daniel Zeccola (Heather), Michael Mitchell (Beverly) and Robert Mitchell, four grandchildren: Rachel and Timothy Holamon, Katelynne and Alyson Zeccola, Cassidy, Chrissy, and Wesley Mitchell. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel Harkins. Lynne is pre-deceased by her parents: Kathryn and Daniel Harkins.

Lynne attended Woodrow Wilson High school later receiving a BA from Philadelphia College of Art and was an art teacher for many years in the Runnemede school district before relocating to Denver, CO. She and Neil later retired to Point Pleasant Boro, NJ. Her energy was contagious, and she was the nexus for neighborhood social activity on Bradley Rd in Point Pleasant and with her "Club' of friends since elementary school. She was a master gardener and as a freelance artist had much of her work displayed and sold in local art shows. She will be remembered by her children as a fun and loving Mom who always showed up for her family and wouldn't tolerate any misbehavior.

Friends and Family are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday November 16, 2020 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108 at 11:00am-12:00pm. Interment immediately to follow at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Lynne on Blake-Doyle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake-Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved