Lynne Robin Thomas
Pennsauken - On August 15, 2020; age 65 years
Predeceased by Douglas and Thelma Thomas; Dear sister of Nancy Seales, Dwight (Maria) Thomas; Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces & nephews.
Lynne was employed as a Security Guard for RCA and Lockheed Martin.
Relatives & friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Saturday from 9:30 to 10: 30 AM at Falco Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home, 6600 Browning Road in Pennsauken. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Interment Sunset Memorial Park in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com