1/1
Lynne Robin Thomas
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Lynne Robin Thomas

Pennsauken - On August 15, 2020; age 65 years

Predeceased by Douglas and Thelma Thomas; Dear sister of Nancy Seales, Dwight (Maria) Thomas; Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces & nephews.

Lynne was employed as a Security Guard for RCA and Lockheed Martin.

Relatives & friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Saturday from 9:30 to 10: 30 AM at Falco Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home, 6600 Browning Road in Pennsauken. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Interment Sunset Memorial Park in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
