Sister M. Dorothy (Monica) Aloisio, FMIHM
Glassboro/Blackwood - Monica Aloisio, known to most as Sister Dorothy, was born in the beautiful island of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea on February 2, 1945. She lived there until the age of 17. After high school, she joined the FMIHM Sisters and went to Rome, Italy to begin religious formation. She professed vows of Poverty, Chastity, and Obedience on September 12, 1964.
Just one year later she was sent to the USA to begin her apostolic assignment as a teacher at St. Jude School. She used her talents as teacher and principal from 1979-1982 Parish life was also a significant part of daily living.
From 1984-1992, she lived and worked at Holy Saviour School as principal. Returning to Blackwood in 1992, she taught four more years.
A new ministry opened to her in 1996. She became the Assistant Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Camden. After nine years working in the formation of seminarians and school vocation programs, she returned to teach one more year at Camden Catholic High School.
Following her forty years of living and working in the USA where she fully adopted the American culture, she was asked to return to her beloved island to take over a school for all girls. This assignment lasted only two years and in 2008 she returned to the USA as a Pastoral Assistant at Our Lady of Hope Parish. Here she worked and dedicated her life to the people of the parish and surrounding community until her life was finally claimed and consumed by cancer.
The passion of her life was experienced and witnessed by all she came in contact with. Because of her uncanny gift of memory, whether you were one of her students, a parent, a fellow teacher, a seminarian, or fellow religious, she knew your name, your family and your history. She will be remembered and sorely missed by all.
Sister Dorothy was the beloved daughter of the late Jack Aloisio and the late Mary Rose Aloisio (nee Cassar). Loving sister of Bernadette Gerada, Francis Aloisio (Christine), and the late Joseph Aloisio (the late Edith). Dear aunt of Martina (Karl), Andrea (Chantelle), Daniela (Gilvan), and Franco (Sarah); great-aunt of Alex and Ana.
Viewing for Sister Dorothy will be Monday, Aug. 26th, 2:00 PM -6:30 PM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012, where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00 PM.
Final Prayers of Commendation will be Tuesday, Aug. 27th, 10:00 AM, also at the Church, with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. (There will be no second viewing on Tuesday). Those wishing to attend the Prayer Ceremony should arrive at the Church at 9:45 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to benefit the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary would be appreciated, and can be made at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/franciscan-missionary-sisters-of-the-ihm-center
or mailed to 212 Ellis St., Glassboro, NJ 08028. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 24, 2019