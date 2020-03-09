Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
M. Lois DiMeo Obituary
M. Lois DiMeo, age 92, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Mrs. DiMeo was born in Paulsboro, NJ and had resided in Pennsauken, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel in 1986. Mabel was a member of Saint John Neumann RC Church and was a dedicated employee of Strawbridge's in both the Cherry Hill and Philadelphia locations. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Mrs. DiMeo was predeceased by her beloved spouse, Louis F. DiMeo. She is survived by her son, Louis M. DiMeo; granddaughter, Kristin L. Wescott; great-grandchildren, Mason Gern, Zachary Wescott.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, immediately followed by the funeral service, both at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
