M. Louise Holt
Burlington - M. Louise Holt, of Burlington passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was 87. Originally a longtime Pennsauken resident, Louise retired to Sicklerville before moving to the Masonic Village in Burlington 10 years ago. She had worked for many years at J.B. Van Sciver and Mutual of Omaha in Camden. Louise was a longtime member of the Rosedale Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir, was a member of the Maple Shade Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. She loved reading, roller skating crafts, and amateur photography.
Wife of the late Edwin F. Holt, she is survived by her two loving children, Ronald S. Holt (Pat), Gloria Hermanns (Robert); and a host of cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family 10 to 11 am Wednesday, October 21st at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville. A memorial service will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Masonic Village, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, NJ 08016. For condolences, please visit www.gaskillbrown.com