Mabel "May" Catherine Hart
North Wales, PA and formerly of Pennsauken, NJ - Mabel "May" Catherine Hart, age 89, of North Wales, PA and formerly of Pennsauken, NJ passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019. She was born to the late Charles and Evelyn (nee Davis) McCoy. May was an award winning roller dancer and enjoyed bowling and traveling. She previously owned a drapery business with her sister Peggy. May was a volunteer EMT in Pennsauken for many years and also worked as an EMT for American Medi Wheels. She was very religious and enjoyed going to church and bible study. May will be deeply missed.
May is predeceased by her husband, James M. Hart, Jr.; son, James M. Hart III; grandchild, Shannon M. Hart; siblings, Rita, Margaret (Peggy), Johnny, Jimmy, and Charles (Dink); and sister in law, Elizabeth McCoy.
She is survived by her children, Gregory Hart and Stephen Hart and his partner Jeffrey Chambers; grandchildren, Justin Hart and his wife Cassandra, Jessica D. Hart, and Amber Groh; great grandchildren, Eden E. Hart, Grace C. Hart, and Alexander J. Hart; and sisters in law, Percy Lee Hart, Marjorie Hart, Patricia Bryan, Palma McCoy, and Elizabeth McCoy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on July 29, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral ceremony will begin at 8pm at the funeral home. A second visitation will be held on July 30, 2019 from 8:30am-9:30am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am at St. Peter Church in Merchantville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic at 1645 Highway 22W, Watchung, NJ 07069. To visit May's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019