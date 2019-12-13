Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
Mabel Carr
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church (upper church)
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel G. Carr


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel G. Carr Obituary
Mabel G. Carr

Williamstown - Mabel G. Carr (nee FRITSCH), age 98, December 12, 2019. A resident of Williamstown, N.J., formerly of Philadelphia. Wife of the late Edward J. Loving mother of Louis Heller, Howard (Marlene) and Rosemarie Paquin (Jeffrey). Also survived by grandchildren Bartholomew (Natalie), Laura Ann (Donald), Samantha, Stephanie (Johnny), Michelle (Jerry) and Rachael; great grandchildren Layla, Amari, Elisabeth and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 6-8 P.M. and Wednesday, 8:30-9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Timothy Church (upper church). Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -