|
|
Mabel G. Carr
Williamstown - Mabel G. Carr (nee FRITSCH), age 98, December 12, 2019. A resident of Williamstown, N.J., formerly of Philadelphia. Wife of the late Edward J. Loving mother of Louis Heller, Howard (Marlene) and Rosemarie Paquin (Jeffrey). Also survived by grandchildren Bartholomew (Natalie), Laura Ann (Donald), Samantha, Stephanie (Johnny), Michelle (Jerry) and Rachael; great grandchildren Layla, Amari, Elisabeth and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 6-8 P.M. and Wednesday, 8:30-9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Timothy Church (upper church). Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019