|
|
Mabel M. Sawyer
Somerdale - On September 11, 2019, Mabel (nee Miller), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jesse Sawyer, Jr. Survived by children Diane (James) Brownlow of Magnolia and Jesse Sawyer, III of Somerdale; 4 grandchildren Jason, Stephanie (Paul), Jeffrey, and Daniel; sisters Rose McAfee, Bertha Drummond, Helen Conard, Mary Palmer, Peggy Agigian; and many loving nieces and nephews. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday morning 10-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Somerdale Fire Department, 101 Park Ave., Somerdale, NJ 08083. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019