Madeleine Keenan
1938 - 2020
Madeleine Keenan

Stratford - Madeleine Elizabeth Keenan (née Messaros), age 82, passed away peacefully at her Stratford home among family on October 27, 2020, the 58th anniversary of her marriage to her husband John Dennis (Josh) Keenan. She has left a hole in our lives that can never be replaced. We can only hope she is reunited with her loving parents, and her sister whom she loved dearly.

Madge, as she was known to most, left an imprint in our minds and on our hearts that will stay with us forever. She leaves behind her dear husband Josh, whom she met on a blind date. Her sons John (Antonio), Michael (Maureen) and Matthew who all live in Stratford. Her four granddaughters, and six great grandsons. She loved spending time in Stone Harbor and the Poconos. She would make time to listen to music instead of TV. Her loved ones describe her as kind, caring, patient, sweet, funny, and loved her sense of humor. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, and Gwynedd Mercy Junior College.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sat. from 9AM-11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke Church 55 Warwick Rd Stratford NJ. Mass 11AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to reach out to someone you love, miss, or are overdue to spend time. They encourage you to reconnect with one another while you can still hug and express your feelings. Life is precious! Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements under the direction of the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences visit www.dankshinskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
