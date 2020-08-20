Madeline Costigan



Madeline, 64, passed away peacefully at home with her family after a long illness.



She grew up in Haddonfield and settled in Woodbury. Her passions were photographing her children, nieces, and nephews and spending time at her Lake Kandle retreat. She loved to travel.



Her giving was legendary. She touched many lives in her work as a psyche nurse. She was the first of 11 children to go to college. Paying her own way and earning her Master's degree from UCLA. She taught several nursing classes at GCC and found time to volunteer for SANE.



She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, children, extended family, and friends. A celebration of her life will happen post-pandemic.









